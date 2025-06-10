Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,615 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 743.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 102,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

