City Holding Co. Sells 95 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,279,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,163,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after buying an additional 74,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $412,258,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $518.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $530.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.74. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.