City Holding Co. Has $473,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE YUM opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,177.35. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,564. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

