Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Boosted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

