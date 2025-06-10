Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Postrock Partners LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $185.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

