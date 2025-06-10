VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Stock Holdings Raised by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

