indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,907 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,465,000 after acquiring an additional 819,321 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,220 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,374,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,585,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 942,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $643.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,547.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,662 shares in the company, valued at $263,304.58. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.