Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,675,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

