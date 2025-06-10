Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 135,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 310,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

