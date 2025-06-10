CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $470,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

