CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,930,000 after buying an additional 177,201 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $685,355,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,935,000 after purchasing an additional 447,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,186,000 after purchasing an additional 784,741 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $282.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.41 and a 12 month high of $291.68.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

