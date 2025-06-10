CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $321,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $289.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

