Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 104.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 113,136 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,986,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,647 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 10,125.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,610 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,285,000 after acquiring an additional 719,583 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,353,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Fluor Trading Up 1.7%

Fluor stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

