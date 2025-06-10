Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,328 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.42.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $394.56 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.49 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.