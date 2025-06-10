IMC Chicago LLC Takes $7.84 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.72% of ProShares Ultra Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold stock opened at $140.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52 week low of $74.99 and a 52 week high of $153.80.

ProShares Ultra Gold Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

