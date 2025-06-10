Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,544 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.19.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $194.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.24. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

