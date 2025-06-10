Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 819.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 272,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

About SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

