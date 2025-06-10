TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.06.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

