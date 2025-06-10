Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,618 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,229,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,907,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 999,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after acquiring an additional 595,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,718,000.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

