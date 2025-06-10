Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after buying an additional 128,662 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.69 and a one year high of $100.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

