Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Purchases 1,600 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,065,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,264,000 after buying an additional 3,553,481 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,578,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,475,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,944,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of ORLA opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,086.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

