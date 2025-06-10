Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells 2,996 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,250. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Jacob Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, William Jacob Savage sold 6,677 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $334,117.08.

On Friday, May 2nd, William Jacob Savage sold 2,100 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $105,357.00.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $5,479,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $5,579,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

