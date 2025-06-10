Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,561,238,000 after buying an additional 70,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,709,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $355,569,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,537,000 after buying an additional 499,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,705,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $134.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $238.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

