Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 4.9%

KJAN opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $304.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

