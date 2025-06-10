IMC Chicago LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,169 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SSO opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.02. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

