City Holding Co. Has $206,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,407.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

LQD stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $114.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.