Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 171.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,522 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.