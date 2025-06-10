Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 110,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 99,676 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 58,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31,233.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 51,535 shares during the last quarter.

HYMB opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

