Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lifted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,337,000 after purchasing an additional 749,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

