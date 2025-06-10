Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.0796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

