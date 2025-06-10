OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 3,428 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $89.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $689,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,320. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

