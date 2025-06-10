Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 421.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 116,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2021 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

