Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0%

ESGU opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.09.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

