City Holding Co. Purchases 34 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $317.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $11,033,341 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

