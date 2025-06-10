Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 124,138 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 666.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

