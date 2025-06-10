Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

