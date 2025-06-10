Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $543.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

