OLD National Bancorp IN Has $854,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AON were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 2.0% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $353.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.42 and its 200-day moving average is $373.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $283.27 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

