Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading Down 20.2% – Time to Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares were down 20.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 234.80 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 240.28 ($3.26). Approximately 53,298,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,414% from the average daily volume of 3,520,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.20 ($4.08).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.86) to GBX 370 ($5.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290 ($3.93).

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £209,440 ($283,832.50). Company insiders own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hochschild Mining

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

