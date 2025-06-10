Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Down 18.7% – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 234.80 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 244.96 ($3.32). 52,349,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,391% from the average session volume of 3,511,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.20 ($4.08).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.86) to GBX 370 ($5.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290 ($3.93).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 85.32%.

Insider Activity at Hochschild Mining

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin acquired 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £209,440 ($283,832.50). 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.