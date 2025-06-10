IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Up 26.5% – Here’s What Happened

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 26.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.67 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.55 ($0.20). 267,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 45,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.16).

IXICO Trading Up 9.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of £11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86.

IXICO (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. IXICO had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IXICO plc will post -289.3584879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO is a global leader in neuroscience imaging and biomarker analytics, using its proprietary AI-driven platform to help advance the treatment of neurological disorders and reduce the uncertainties associated with drug discovery, development and monitoring.

By unlocking valuable insights into drug safety and efficacy, IXICO has built a global reputation and 20-year track record as an end-to-end Imaging Contract Research Organisation (iCRO) managing and analysing neurological clinical trials.

