RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in RXO were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in RXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in RXO by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in RXO by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in RXO by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

RXO opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.73. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

