City Holding Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,916,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,969,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $162.21 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.