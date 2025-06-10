City Holding Co. Acquires 230 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

City Holding Co. raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,124 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 29,049 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price target on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.94.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,648.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,948 shares of company stock worth $2,704,927. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

