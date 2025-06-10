City Holding Co. Purchases 832 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

