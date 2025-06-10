City Holding Co. Acquires 78 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:IBM opened at $272.13 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $166.81 and a 1-year high of $273.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average of $242.46. The firm has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.