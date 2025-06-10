CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CDW by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $130,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CDW by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after acquiring an additional 574,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CDW by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,750 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $177.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $241.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

