Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102,078.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 38,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4%

PNW opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNW

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.