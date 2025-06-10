Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 528.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanover Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

