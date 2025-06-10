Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,309.20. The trade was a 62.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,978. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.